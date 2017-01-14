Safe Storage and Disposal of Medications and Syringes

Many local police departments offer 24/7 prescription medication drop-boxes for the safe disposal of unused or expired medications. Medications that can be disposed of in the drop-boxes include prescription ointments, prescription medications, medication patches, and samples, as well as over the counter medications, vitamins and pet medications. Lotions, liquids, and non-prescription ointments are not permitted. For your privacy, please remember to remove all personal identification before placing items in the drop-box. In Mattapoisett, the medication drop-box is in the lobby of the Police Station, located at 64 County Road (Route 6).

For the safe disposal of needles and syringes, sharps containers are available free of charge from the Mattapoisett Police Station and the Public Health Nurse’s office. Used sharps containers may be returned to the Public Health Nurse’s office for safe and proper disposal of these items.

The safe and proper storage and disposal of all medications, needles, and syringes helps to prevent accidents or misuse. These items should always be stored in a secure location, out of sight and out of reach of children. To assist you with safe storage in the home, lock-boxes can be purchased at your local pharmacy or retail store such as CVS, Walgreens, or Rite Aid.

For more information, please contact the Mattapoisett Police Department at 508-758-4141 (Non-Emergency), or the Public Health Nurse at 508-758-4118.

Thank you for your help in protecting our community by safely storing and disposing of your medications, needles, and syringes.