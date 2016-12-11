Rochester Road Race Donation

The Rochester Road Race would like to thank the 152 registered runners and walkers who participated in the 10th Annual Rochester Road Race for helping to ensure that fewer local families go hungry this holiday season. These participants, along with race sponsor Cape Cod 5, enabled more families to put food on their table this holiday season.

Just before Thanksgiving, the Road Race Board presented a check for over $1,700 to Father Thomas McElroy, President of the Food Pantry. The Road Race donation was made possible through runner and walker entry fees and Cape Cod 5 Bank’s race sponsorship. Race day volunteers also contributed time and energy to make the race a success. In addition to the monetary donation, on the day of the race participants brought 400 pounds of food that were also donated to the Pantry.

The Family Pantry – Damien’s Place helps provide food for hungry families in Wareham and the Tri-Town area. Operating since 1992, they provide food free of charge to those in need including families, the disabled and elderly. A non-denominational nonprofit operated by volunteers, the Pantry serves over 500 households each month from their facility at 3065 Cranberry Highway in Wareham. The pantry is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:00 am to noon. Volunteers and donations are welcome. The Pantry can be reached at 508-295-3486.

Rochester Road Race, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2006 with the objectives of providing a fun event for all ages and raising funds to benefit the community.