Rochester Police to Hold Entrance Exam

The Rochester Police Department in conjunction with Police Exam Solutions has scheduled an Entrance Exam for the Rochester Police Department on January 21, 2017. The Rochester Police Department employs 10 full-time officers, five part-time officers, and a number of reserve officers serving a population of approximately 5,400 residents. The department will be holding an entrance exam to fill both full- and part-time openings in the future.

Because of the small size of the department, officers handle many of their own cases from start to finish. This allows officers the opportunity to participate in investigations, write and serve warrants, and make arrests as a result of their own work.

Rochester police officers also have the opportunity to participate on a number of the departments specialized units such as bike patrol and ATV patrol as well as being able to join specialized units such as the dive team, SWAT team, and search and rescue team attached to the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC).

Details and eligibility requirements are provided on the Police Exam Solutions website www.policeexamsolutions.com. Any questions are to be directed to the testing company through the “contact us” section of their website. Any calls made directly to the police department or Police Exam Solutions may disqualify you from being hired.

Perhaps you know someone who is thinking of getting involved in law enforcement. This is a great opportunity for them to participate in the entry level testing process and possibly earn a career in law enforcement.

If you or anyone you know would like further information on this upcoming exam, please visit www.policeexamsolutions.com. All registrations must be done online.