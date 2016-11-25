Rochester Historical Commission Opens Display

Thursday, November 17, marked the opening of a display, “The Thread of History Runs Thru Rochester” at the Plymouth County Registry of Deeds on Obey Street in Plymouth. Registrar of Deeds John Buckley welcomed the public and introduced the County Commissioners, Town Clerk and Selectwoman Naida Parker, and Chairman of the Rochester Historical Commission Laurene Gerrior. Each spoke, sometimes humorously about the Registry and Rochester. Mrs. Gerrior, after thanking all involved, told the story of how “The Wheel of Fortune” came to be. Mr. Buckley then took participants on a tour of the Registry and explained the process of researching the deeds to a home.

This display, in the main lobby of the Registry, follows Rochester’s history from pre-contact Native America to present day, highlighting events and people who are important to the town’s history. It is available for viewing during Registry business hours.

The Rochester Historical Commission is a Town Board dedicated to preserving the history of Rochester. They are always looking for bits and pieces of local history. The public is invited to their meetings on the first Monday of the month at 7:00 pm at the Police Station Conference Room.