The Rochester Historical Society will be on hand on December 3 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Plumb Library Holiday Fair with everything Rochester. They will be selling sweatshirts (hooded and not / zippered and not), hats, T-shirts, golf shirts, books about Rochester, and wooden notion boxes. They will also have some hand-made knitted and crocheted items. These are all great items for last minute Christmas shopping. Hope you can stop by.