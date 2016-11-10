PTSO Fundraiser

Don’t trash your old clothes. Recycle them. Ninety five percent of all textiles can be recycled or reused. Support ORR’s junior and high schools’ textile recycling program. Donation boxes are located outside of Center School, Old Hammondtown, Rochester Memorial, Sippican School, and ORR Junior High and High Schools. All of the following can be donated in any condition, old or new, as long as it’s clean and dry: Footwear (shoes, boots, sneakers, heels, work boots, cleats, pumps, dress boots, slippers, sandals, winter boots, flip flops); Clothing (shirts, pants, undergarments, sweaters, jeans, socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, dresses, skirts, slips, tank tops, shorts, pajamas, blazers, coats); Accessories (hats, gloves, scarves, handbags, duffle bags, tote bags, belts, ties, bathrobes); Linens (sheets, pillows, comforters, blankets, towels, dish towels, throw rugs, draperies, table linens, placemats); Stuffed animals in any condition. Please bag items. All proceeds benefit ORR Junior High and High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association.