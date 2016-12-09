Pacheco Announces District Office Hours

Senate President Pro Tempore Marc R. Pacheco (D-Taunton) will hold office hours for his constituents every Friday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the district office located at 8 Trescott Street, Suite 1, Taunton. Meetings will also be held at the Marion Town Hall, 2 Spring Street on Wednesday, December 21 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

District Director Louis Loura will be available during district office hours and monthly meetings. Sen. Pacheco will be available, schedule permitting. If constituents are unable to make any of the above times, they are welcome to make an appointment. Contact Sen. Pacheco’s office at 617-722-1551, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SenatorMarcPacheco, or follow him on Twitter (@MarcRPacheco).