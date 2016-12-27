Out with the Old and In with the New

Clean out your closets after the holidays and give Mother Nature the gift of donating your unwanted textiles. Did you know that 85% of clothing and textiles end up in landfills even though 95% can be recycled or reused? Support ORR’s junior high and high school’s ongoing textile recycling program and donate! All of the following can be donated in any condition, old or new, as long as it’s clean and dry: Footwear (shoes, boots, sneakers, heels, work boots, cleats, pumps, dress boots, slippers, sandals, winter boots, flip flops); Clothing (shirts, pants, undergarments, sweaters, jeans, socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, dresses, skirts, slips, tank tops, shorts, pajamas, blazers, coats); Accessories (hats, gloves, scarves, handbags, duffle bags, tote bags, belts, ties, bathrobes); Linens (sheets, pillows, comforters, blankets, towels, dish towels, throw rugs, draperies, table linens, placemats); and stuffed animals in any condition. Please bag items. Donation boxes are located outside of Center School, Old Hammondtown, Rochester Memorial, Sippican School, and ORR Junior High and High Schools. All proceeds benefit ORR’s Junior High and High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association.