ORRHS Steering Committee for NEASC Accreditation

Principal Michael Devoll of Old Rochester Regional High School today announced the names of the steering committee members who will direct the school’s efforts during its self-study and the Accreditation by the Commission on Public Schools of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. The steering committee will be co-chaired by Ms. Megan Hall who is an English Teacher and Dr. Erich Carroll who is a Social Studies Teacher and Department Coordinator.

The other members of the Committee are Geoff White, Sheryl Briggs, Karen Browning and Heidi Graser.

NEASC membership requires that a school undergo a self-study and formal evaluation at least once every ten years. The steering committee’s responsibilities will include coordinating a schedule of events for the school’s self-study, collecting reports from various subcommittees, and making necessary preparations for the evaluation committee’s visit.

According to Principal Devoll, “The self-study will include the completion of the comprehensive assessment of teaching and learning and the support of teaching and learning. The focus of the Accreditation visit will be to determine the extent to which our programs and services carry out the school’s core values and beliefs about student learning and align with the Committee on Public Secondary Schools Standards for Accreditation.”

ORRHS was last accredited in 2006 and has maintained continued Accreditation since it was awarded NEASC membership. The next Accreditation by a Committee on Public Secondary Schools visiting team will be conducted in September and October, 2018.