ORR “The Gathering”

Have you heard? It’s The Gathering of the initial four classes at ORR back in September 1961. That’s right, the Classes of ’62, ’63, ’64 and ’65 are planning a get-together. With no history or traditions to guide us on that first day of High School in 1961, we had to create the traditions and history that became the foundation for all future classes at ORR. That is something to be proud of and to celebrate. So, come join us on September 9 at our informal Gathering in Marion.

For further details contact any of the following:

– Donna Andrews, Class ’65, dmandrews1@verizon.net

– John DeMello, Class ’65, jfdemello@verizon.net

– Richard Morgado, Class ’64, dickmorgado@hotmail.com

– Peter Foster, Class ’64, pfcoot@gmail.com

– Suzanne Petersen, Class ’63, suzpet44@hotmail.com