ORCTV’s Holiday Greetings Are Here Again

ORCTV invites you to come and share the spirit of the holiday season with your Tri-Town friends, neighbors and families! Old Rochester Community Television is offering Holiday Greetings days for your family, organization or group.

We are opening our studios on November 29-30 and December 1 to sing a song, tell a story or just say happy holidays to your fellow Tri-Town residents. This is a nice way to spread the seasonal spirit or to bring awareness to your business, event or organization. Yes, your business or organization can come to our studio, create a non-commercial greeting that will then go on the air over ORCTV’s channels during the holiday season. ORCTV will cover all of the technical aspects. You just need to come in and spread your holiday cheer for the cameras!

The Holiday Greetings will play on the local cable channels and will be seen by thousands of Tri-Town residents. ORCTV channels are seen by anyone who has Comcast or Verizon cable. Use this opportunity to raise awareness for your mission and goals or to let residents know who you are. This is a FREE service to local residents, nonprofits, organizations, groups and town departments. Just a reminder, we are now located at ORRHS. Call 508-758-2300 to reserve time slot and to get directions.

Pick a half hour slot on:

– Tuesday, November 29 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

– Wednesday, November 30 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

– Thursday, December 1 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please give us a call to reserve your time!