ORCTV will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, April 29. The annual meeting will begin at noon and will include the election of new officers to the Old Rochester Community Television Board of Directors. All current ORCTV members are invited and encouraged to attend.

The nominees for 2017 are: Membership seat: Elaine Botelho – 1 year; Mattapoisett seat: Patricia McArdle – 2 years; Marion seat: Chris Charyk – 2 years; and Rochester seat: Tom Bretto – 2 years.