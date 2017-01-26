This Saturday, January 28 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Old Rochester Regional JHS gymnasium, you can find the Old Rochester Winter Farmers’ Market with fresh produce, breads, grass-fed meats, eggs, honey, jams, seafood, coffee, sweets, sauces, soups and much more! This week, we will have the town librarians coming to visit from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm for story hour. Get your shopping completed while your little ones are entertained. There will be live entertainment from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Support our local businesses by coming to visit.