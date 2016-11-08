November Marion COA Events

Waterfront Memory Café continues every Wednesday from 11:45 am – 2:15 pm for those with mild-moderate Alzheimer’s or other dementia and their care provider. Please call the COA office, 508-748-3570, for more information or to register.

Marion COA Learning & Leisure Lectures for November. All lectures are free and open to the community, 12:45 pm at the Marion Music Hall, Front Street.

– November 7: Quilts Galore. Catherine St. John has been teaching quilting for 15 years and has been quilting and painting for over 20 years. Join us as Catherine lectures on quilting and displays many of her handmade quilts. There will be 35 to 40 quilts shown with many spectacular graphic designs.

– November 14: Managing the Hectic Holidays. Learn simple, proven techniques to manage stress, to increase mindfulness and to discover enjoyment in the moment. This session will focus on Deep Breathing and Mindfulness Tools. Presented by Jennifer Marszalek, MSW, LICSW – Bereavement Specialist and Wellness Educator.

– November 21: Diabetes, Deal or No Deal. Is portion control the deal breaker for your diabetes management? Join Barbara Canuel, Community Nurse’s Registered Dietitian for this interactive program to learn about appropriate portion sizes for common carbohydrate choices.

– November 28: Name That Tune. Join us for an afternoon of playing “Name That Tune.”