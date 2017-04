The Mattapoisett Congregational Church has several Bibles that are no longer being used and is giving them away to new homes. If you’d like a Bible, please drop by the church during office hours, 8:30 am to noon, Monday through Friday. You may call ahead to 508-758-2671 to reserve a copy if you wish.

Most of these Bibles are in the Revised Standard Version. They are all clean, complete, and in very good shape.