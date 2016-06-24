NBSO Announces Exciting 2016-2017 Season

The New Bedford Symphony Orchestra has an ambitious season planned for 2016-2017 as the search for the new Music Director unfolds. Four classical concerts are planned, presenting each of the incredibly talented finalists with an opportunity to showcase his talents. Each classical concert will also present a piano concerto with a prominent guest artist. The much-loved Family Holiday Pops concerts in December will feature the return of David MacKenzie as guest conductor, and the season finale is a John Williams extravaganza with guest conductor Ken-David Masur.

2016-2017 Season

– Powerful Beauty: October 15, 2016; 7:30 pm; Christopher James Lees, Music Director Finalist; Guest artist: Alexander Schimpf

– Villains and Heroes: November 12, 2016; 7:30 pm; David Amado, Music Director Finalist; Guest artist: Diane Walsh

– Family Holiday Pops: December 17, 2016; 3:30 pm & 7:00 pm; David MacKenzie, Guest Conductor

– An American in Russia: January 21, 2017; 7:30 pm; Yaniv Dinur, Music Director Finalist; Guest artist: Yakov Kasman

– Strings Attached: February 18, 2017; 7:30 pm; Dirk Meyer, Music Director Finalist; Guest artist: Sheng Cai

– The Music of John Williams: April 29, 2017; 7:30 pm; Ken-David Masur, Guest Conductor

All concerts will take place at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in downtown New Bedford, with free and convenient concert parking available in the Z garage. Ticket prices remain the same as last season at $25-$60, with $10 tickets available for children and students under age 22. Subscriptions to three or more concerts are currently available at discounted prices by calling the NBSO at 508-999-6276. Individual concert tickets will go on sale August 5.

You deserve a symphony in your life: the New Bedford Symphony! The NBSO is a professional orchestra that annually presents a concert series of classical and pops music with prize-winning guest artists from around the world, as well as a chamber music series. In addition, the NBSO’s innovative and nationally recognized educational programs reach 30,000 students each year. The NBSO is dedicated to building a community of music in the South Coast. Visit www.nbsymphony.org for more information.