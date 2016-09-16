MNHM After-school Programs

The Marion Natural History Museum Fall 2016 After-school programs include:

September 28: Harbor Tour. Take a tour of the harbor while it’s still warm. We will also be using the seining net to collect a few critters for the tank before they all move out to sea. Please bring a life jacket that fits, bring a suit if you want to help net, and please wear a jacket – it’s always colder on the water.

October 5: Insects with Donna Bernier. Donna is a biologist who has spent many years working with insects. She will be introducing us to the wonderful world of these fascinating and important little creatures.

October 26: Rock-Hound 101. Jim Pierson will be in to talk about his passion – rocks and minerals. A former geologist, Jim continues to be passionate about rocks and minerals. He will be sharing his interested with us by looking at some specimens from the museum’s collections as well as his own.

November 9: Cranberries. This fruit has been a valuable product from the southeastern Massachusetts area for many years. Dawn Gates-Allen of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association will be introducing us to the life of a bog-owner and the many ingredients that go into providing this important fruit.

December 21: Nature craft party. Our annual event is always a popular program. We will be having some fun using natural and recycled materials to make gifts for the holidays. Light refreshments will be served.

To register for these programs, please go to our website www.marionmuseum.org, and keep checking the website for our new archaeology series on Saturday mornings in November.