Mattapoisett’s Tree Committee recently partnered with The Massachusetts Urban and Community Forestry Program to bring to Old Hammondtown School fifth grade classes a poster contest that highlighted the importance of trees in the environment. The poster contest, a state-wide Arbor Day event, was titled “Trees are Terrific from Berkshires to Bay.” OHS art instructor Greta Anderson shepherded 15 fifth-graders through the artistic process as they sought top place at the local level. Winning first place was Fiona Hoben who received a $25 gift certificate to No Kidding. The runner up was Camryn Maniatis who received a $10 gift certificate to the toy store. Mattapoisett Tree Committee member Jodi Bauer coordinated the activity. The winning poster will be sent to Boston where it will be entered in the state finals. The winner of the state contest will receive a tree valued at $200 and art supplies for their school.

Municipal tree committees fall under the direction of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Under governance of the DCR, cities may be considered for the title of TREE CITY. For eight years, Mattapoisett has been designated a TREE CITY. To maintain that high standard, the town must be committed to engage in conservation activities that stimulate interest in trees. Mattapoisett’s tree committee has partnered with the library and schools to educate children on identifying leaves and trees, recognize how trees protect our environment, present methods to protect against moth infestations, and other community activities that promote greater understanding and appreciation of trees.

Along with engaging other town commissions, schools, educators and the like in a variety of activities, to be awarded the title of TREE CITY a community must meet four standards: maintain a Tree Board or Department or tree warden that oversees the community’s annual work plan; maintain a tree ordinance with policies for planting, maintaining, and removing public trees; maintain a budget of $2 per capita for tree-related management activities; and observance of Arbor Day engaging civic leaders, residents, children, government leaders and an official proclamation. Mattapoisett’s Tree Committee extends itself across the community and needs your help. If you are interested in being considered for volunteer appointment to Mattapoisett’s Tree Committee or working with the committee to donate or memorialize and sponsor a tree, you may contact Chairman Sandy Hering at hering.sandra@gmail.com or call 508-758-3008. You may also visit the committee’s Facebook page.