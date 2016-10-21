October 1941 was the first official gathering of the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club. You may have seen the video of our eight decades of involvement in our community in May at the library or on our local TV station, the ORCTV public channel (Verizon 36, Comcast 9). If you haven’t seen the video, please go to ORCTV’s vimeo page where you can watch it at any time: https://vimeo.com/user19280086.

Last month, we welcomed our new officers: Kathy McAuliffe, president; Elaine Grant, corresponding secretary; Roxanne Bungert, vice president; Suzan Mitchell, treasurer; and Marie Rottler, recording secretary.

This month we are holding a members and invited guests anniversary tea with displays of memorabilia from the 1940s through the present.

We hope you can join us for one or more of our upcoming programs. In November, join us for lunch and a fascinating program about establishing a sustainable lifestyle. Not sure what that involves? Come see how changes in your daily life can make a big impact on your future.

We meet in Reynard Hall, Mattapoisett Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, usually the third Thursday of the month at noon. For more information, reservations, or directions, please call Barb at 508-864-5213.