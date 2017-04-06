Mattapoisett Tree Committee and Tree Warden are pleased to announce the ninth year of Tree City USA participation for the Town of Mattapoisett. One of the requirements of the Tree City USA program is that the town observe Arbor Day, which, at the Monday Selectmen’s meeting, was officially recognized as Friday, April 28. Tree Warden Roland Cote will arrange to fly the Arbor Day Flag on this day. This will culminate a week of recognition of trees, nature and the environment, for on Saturday, April 22, the Tree Committee will work with the Mattapoisett Lions Club, the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club, the Mattapoisett Land Trust and many volunteers from the community to clean up our town. Registration for this event will occur at 9:30 am at Shipyard Park or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/make-mattapoisett-marvelous-earth-day-clean-up-tickets-32236119100.

Following the cleanup, the park will have activities for children of all ages, music and refreshments.