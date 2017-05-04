Mattapoisett Recreation Summer Camp and Programs

Seahorse Summer Explorer Camp Program runs June 27 through August 11. Seahorse Explorers is a Monday-Friday program run out of Center School. Drop off is 9:00 am – 4:00pm with early drop off and late pick up available if needed. Each day, campers will have a tennis lesson, swim lesson, do arts and crafts and play games. Each week has a theme that activities are geared around. Many weeks will involve field trips and shows. Mad Science of Southeastern MA will be doing a show and running experiment stations, and High Flying Dogs will be performing; trips to the movies and Buttonwood Park Zoo are also planned. Full-day/Full-week camp cost is $150, Half-day/ Full-week is $100, 3-Day/Full-day is $125. Visit our website www.mattrec.net to see theme weeks and more information.

One Week Camp Options:

– Shooting Stars Girls Basketball Camp, July 24-28, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Old Hammondtown School. Open to girls in Grades 3-6. Run by Julie Letourneau. Cost is $150.

– Nature Explorers Camp, July 24-28, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. Join MATTREC and the Marion Natural History Museum to explore some of Mattapoisett’s unique natural areas. Each day will be a different location and activity; have fun exploring and experimenting with Elizabeth Leidhold. Open to ages 8-11 years old. Cost is $125.

– Brian Rudolph Competitive Basketball Training Clinic, July 10-14, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Old Rochester Regional High School. This program is geared towards competitive level basketball players in Grades 4-8. Cost is $150.

Weekly Program Offerings:

– Tennis Lessons Spring Session: Tuesdays, 5:00 – 7:00 pm, May 9 – June 13 taught by Karsten Rathlev, Willowbend tennis club pro. Summer Session: Wednesdays, 5:00 – 7:00 pm, July 5 – August 9 taught by Stevie Lake, Asst. Pro at the Casino. Cost is $80.

– Summer Golf Clinic held at the Bay Club, Wednesdays, July 12 – August 2, 5:00 – 6:00 pm Snag golf for 5-8 year olds, 6:00 – 7:00 pm for 9-12 year olds. This program is run by the Bay Club’s PGA professionals and focusses on the fundamentals of golf. Cost is $100.

– Youth Swimming Lessons: Group lessons run for three weeks on either Monday & Wednesdays or Tuesday & Thursdays. Age groups are Pre-school 11:00 – 11:30 am, Youth Beginner 10:30 – 11:00 am, Youth Intermediate 9:30 – 10:15 am. Cost is $45. Private lessons are also available.