Mattapoisett Recreation Spring Program registration is open for the following programs: Crafting: “Spring is Springing” classes are on Thursdays from 2:45 – 4:00 pm in the Center School Cafeteria. Session runs April 6 – June 1.

Fencing Classes for 7-12 year olds are on Monday evenings at 6:00 pm in the Center School Gymnasium. Session runs April 3 – May 15.

Spring Tennis Lessons for 5-13 year olds will be at the Hammond Street Tennis Courts on Tuesdays at 5:00 & 6:00 pm. Tennis classes run May 9 – June 13.

Spring Kid Fit Program is on Thursdays from 2:45 – 4:00 pm for children in grades K-3. Session runs April 27 – June 1.

For more information and to register online, visit the Mattapoisett Recreation website at www.mattrec.net.