Mattapoisett Offers Online Bill Pay

Beginning with the recently mailed Water/Sewer Utility bills, town residents are now able to pay their Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Boat Excise taxes and Water/Sewer bills with greater flexibility. The new system is secure, easy to use, and allows customers the option of paying their bills via their checking account with ACH or by using a credit/debit card. Customers are able to view their bills and make a one-time payment without registering, or, by registering, they can enjoy 24/7 access to payment history and bills. By registering, customers will also be able to pay anytime, anywhere with a mobile optimized experience, either online, on their mobile device or by text message. Other enhanced features include the ability to schedule a payment, either for the same day or a future date, or to establish an automatic payment schedule.

Paying electronically is faster and more convenient than paying with personal online banking. Paying with personal online banking results in an actual bank check mailed to the Town. Many times incorrect or missing information causes delays in payment posting. EFT/ACH payments are received and cleared faster than checks issued by banks. The Collector’s Office uploads electronic payment files, therefore improving the accuracy and timeliness of payment posting for customers. In addition to receiving email reminders when a payment is due and a confirmation email after making a payment, customers can sign up for courtesy email reminders.

Advantages of e-Billing and Payment:

– Paying online is faster than mailing a check.

– Bills and payment history are kept securely in one place.

– No worries about a bill or check getting lost in the mail.

– Paying online saves stamps, envelopes and gas.

– Pay your bill from wherever you have Internet access.

– Late fees can be avoided with scheduled or automatic payments.

Please go to www.mattapoisett.net to learn more.