Mattapoisett Library News

LEGOs Abound: Each Saturday at 1:00 pm, the LEGO table and thousands of LEGOs are available for play and design. Stop in and meet the weekly challenge! Photos will be taken of everyone’s creation. For youth of all ages.

Enjoying a Quiet Holiday? Books for Everyone! Dozens of new fiction, non-fiction, and audiobooks are available in the reading room. Stop by and browse the many well-reviewed titles that represent all genres. Ask the library staff for a reading suggestion or log onto the library’s website, www.mattapoisettlibrary.org, and use Novelist to search for your next great read. The library staff is happy to demonstrate this great reader’s advisory tool.

Children’s Film Screening: Take a break from the holidays on Saturday, December 28 from 2:00 to 3:45 pm and enjoy the Disney-animated film My Neighbor Totoro by award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki. Described as a magical film, it follows two sisters as they move to the countryside and meet a mysterious forest spirit who can only be seen through the eyes of a child.

All families are welcome to this free event. Free popcorn and water. Call the library at 508-758-4171 to reserve a seat.

New Scrapbooking Group to Meet Monthly: Bring your photos, papers, tools, and ideas to a new group Scrapbook Crop! The group will meet the first Friday of every month beginning on January 6 at 10:30 am in the library meeting room. Ideas for designs will be shared over coffee and tea. All skill levels are welcome.

Film and Book Discussion Series Continues: Join other film enthusiasts for a screening of The English Patient on Sunday, January 15 at 1:30 pm. The group will be discussing the film and the book, with suggested questions and free refreshments. Sign up to attend and pick up the discussion questions by emailing spizzolo@sailsinc.org or by calling the library.

Tech Help: Get a new tablet, smart phone or e-reader as a gift? Work with librarian Elizabeth Sherry to learn how to use it efficiently. Download free books from the library to enjoy any time, any place. For an appointment, call 508-758-4171.