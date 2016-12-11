Mattapoisett Library Lights Up for the Holiday Stroll

Everyone is welcome to the library on Saturday, December 10 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm to celebrate the season with a variety of holiday activities.

For children, there will be a special gingerbread story time at 1:00 pm with Mrs. Burke, followed by a craft.

Adults and teens will be decorating ornaments with baubles and gems. Supplies will be provided. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Everyone can dip into a grab bag of books and take one home.

The Holiday Stroll activities begin in Shipyard Park at 3:00 pm, so why not begin your celebration at the library?

This year once again, the library is collecting new children’s books and pajamas in all sizes to donate to local shelters. Collection boxes are located in both the children’s and adult departments.

The library is located at 7 Barstow Street. Call 508-758-4171 for more information or to sign up for the adult craft.