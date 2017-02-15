Mattapoisett Fire Department Receives SAFE Grant

Senator Mark C. Montigny (D-New Bedford) and Representative Robert Koczera are pleased to announce that several Southcoast cities and towns will receive assistance under the Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) and Senior SAFE programs. The Mattapoisett Fire Department is set to receive $6,541.

Since implementing the SAFE Program twenty years ago, annual child fire-related deaths have been reduced by an astounding 70 percent. Senior SAFE Programs were also created just three years ago, and it is expected that similar positive impacts will also occur for senior fire-related deaths.

“Ensuring our children and seniors receive basic fire prevention training, including basic home safety and how to respond in case of a fire, is crucial towards preventing fire-related deaths,” said Senator Montigny. “We will continue to support this program in the legislature to help protect the well-being of residents most at-risk from harm.”

“I am pleased New Bedford has been awarded SAFE grants to continue to provide important, lifesaving training to New Bedford school children and senior citizens. These grants make children and seniors aware of what to do should a fire occur,” Representative Robert Koczera said, “and could result in the saving of a life. I will continue to advocate for these funds.”