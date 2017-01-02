You are here: Home » Happenings » Mattapoisett COA Happenings

Mattapoisett COA Happenings

Everyone is welcome to participate in activities and services at the Mattapoisett Council on Aging, 17 Barstow Street. Most activities are “drop in.” For any questions and/or to register for trips and special events, call 508-758-4110 or e-mail to: coadirector@mattapoisett.net.

Mondays: 8:45 am – Tai Chi (free); 10:00 am – Qi Gong meditative healing (free); 10:00 am – Knitting; 12:00 pm – Strength & Balance (free); 1:00 pm – Scrabble; Foot Care – once a month by appointment.

Tuesdays: 8:45 am – Sport Yoga ($3); 10:00 am – Dance Fit ($4); 10:00 am – Legal Consulting (2nd Tues. of month, free 15 min, by app’t); 11:00 am – Walking Group; 12:00 pm – Movie & Pizza (last Tues. of month); 12:30 pm – Art History (once every other month, free); 1:00 pm – Water Color Painting (free); 4:00 pm – CHESS (free).

Wednesdays: 9:30 am – Dance Fit (free); 10:00 am – Men’s Group (2nd Wed. of month at Public Library); 10:45 am – Meditation; 11:00 am – Book Club (3rd Wed. of month); 12:00 pm – Strength & Balance (free); 1:00 pm – Bingo; 1:15 pm – Mah Jongg.

Thursdays: Various Trips (call for details); 1:00 pm – Country Line Dance.

Fridays: 8:45 am – Sport Yoga ($3); 9:00 am – Computer Tutor (free, by appointment); 10:00 am – Rx Qi Gong ($6.50); 11:15 am – Chair Yoga ($3); 1:00 pm – Line Dancing (donation).

Upcoming Specials (registration required unless otherwise noted): Jan. 3 at 4:00 pm – CHESS begins at COA; Jan. 5 – Caldera’s Restaurant; Jan. 9 – Dental Cleanings at COA (by appt.); Jan. 10 at 12:30 pm – Art History “CityScapes”; Jan. 18 at 11:00 am – Book Club, City of Thieves; Jan. 19 – East Bay Grille; Jan. 21 Friends of COA Annual Meeting at Public Library with Guest Speaker, Jennifer McIntyre of the Historical Society (drop in); Jan. 26 – Airport Grille; Jan. 31 Movie & Pizza, Sully.

