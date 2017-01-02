Mattapoisett COA Happenings

Everyone is welcome to participate in activities and services at the Mattapoisett Council on Aging, 17 Barstow Street. Most activities are “drop in.” For any questions and/or to register for trips and special events, call 508-758-4110 or e-mail to: coadirector@mattapoisett.net.

Mondays: 8:45 am – Tai Chi (free); 10:00 am – Qi Gong meditative healing (free); 10:00 am – Knitting; 12:00 pm – Strength & Balance (free); 1:00 pm – Scrabble; Foot Care – once a month by appointment.

Tuesdays: 8:45 am – Sport Yoga ($3); 10:00 am – Dance Fit ($4); 10:00 am – Legal Consulting (2nd Tues. of month, free 15 min, by app’t); 11:00 am – Walking Group; 12:00 pm – Movie & Pizza (last Tues. of month); 12:30 pm – Art History (once every other month, free); 1:00 pm – Water Color Painting (free); 4:00 pm – CHESS (free).

Wednesdays: 9:30 am – Dance Fit (free); 10:00 am – Men’s Group (2nd Wed. of month at Public Library); 10:45 am – Meditation; 11:00 am – Book Club (3rd Wed. of month); 12:00 pm – Strength & Balance (free); 1:00 pm – Bingo; 1:15 pm – Mah Jongg.

Thursdays: Various Trips (call for details); 1:00 pm – Country Line Dance.

Fridays: 8:45 am – Sport Yoga ($3); 9:00 am – Computer Tutor (free, by appointment); 10:00 am – Rx Qi Gong ($6.50); 11:15 am – Chair Yoga ($3); 1:00 pm – Line Dancing (donation).

Upcoming Specials (registration required unless otherwise noted): Jan. 3 at 4:00 pm – CHESS begins at COA; Jan. 5 – Caldera’s Restaurant; Jan. 9 – Dental Cleanings at COA (by appt.); Jan. 10 at 12:30 pm – Art History “CityScapes”; Jan. 18 at 11:00 am – Book Club, City of Thieves; Jan. 19 – East Bay Grille; Jan. 21 Friends of COA Annual Meeting at Public Library with Guest Speaker, Jennifer McIntyre of the Historical Society (drop in); Jan. 26 – Airport Grille; Jan. 31 Movie & Pizza, Sully.