The Mattapoisett Bike Path project has reached and passed an important milestone in the project process. The environmental permitting process began in early September with a submission to MEPA, the Massachusetts Environmental Protection Agency. The agency ruled on Friday, October 7 that the project as proposed is following the required guidelines for protecting and mitigating environmental impacts and that the Town may move forward with the State’s permitting process. There are many additional environmental reviews that will occur between now and the beginning of construction. Construction funding is reserved for the 2018 fiscal year. Numerous letters of support for the project accompanied the submission, including letters from Mattapoisett Land Trust, South Coast Bikeway Alliance, Town of Fairhaven, and East Coast Greenway Alliance.