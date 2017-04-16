Marion Town-Wide Clean-up

Marion Cub Scout Pack 32 is pleased to announce the town-wide clean-up is back and will be held on Saturday May 6 from 8:30 – 11:00 am. This day will be dedicated to cleaning out your closets as well as around your neighborhood.

Headquarters for this event will be Washburn Park, where participants can find light refreshments, safety vests, gloves, trash bags, and their street assignments. Groups and individuals are welcome.

The event partners with GiftsToGive of Acushnet who will be collecting goods, including new and gently used children’s clothing, toys, and books at their truck that will also be located at Washburn Park. In addition, Marion DPW will be holding a Hazardous Drop off day! This is a great opportunity for a spring cleaning.

Following the clean-up, please join the Marion Recreation Department for their annual Touch-a-Truck event at Washburn Park.