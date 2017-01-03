Marion Town House Building Committee

The Town House Building Committee will hold an informational hearing on Thursday night, January 26 at the Marion Music Hall. The Committee and T2 Architecture have been working hard on new options and will present updated plans and cost estimates. The updated options reflect reduction in the size and cost of the project.

Voters and interested parties, whether they favor a new Town Hall on the VFW site or want to save at least a portion of the historic Town House, should attend to hear the facts and offer their opinions.