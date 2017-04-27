Marion Town Clean Up

Marion is having a Spring Cleaning and Multiple Community Events on Saturday, May 6.

Litter and clutter beware. Streets will be cleaned and closets cleared as the Marion Cub Scouts Pack 32 joins forces with GiftsToGive, the Marion Recreation Department, and Marion Department of Public Works to bring back the town clean-up. Please join us when we rally at Washburn Park on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 – 11:30 am. Participants will be given trash bags, recycling bags, and gloves, and they will also be provided with yellow vests. Assignments will be handed out and participants will clear the trash and other debris left from winter’s wake.

In addition to cleaning up our streets, cleaning out our closets will also be on the agenda as the GiftsToGive truck will be at Washburn Park from 8:30 – 11:30 am, collecting new and gently used children’s items (please see their website for details about items they accept www.giftstogive.org/).

Litter collected will be returned to Washburn Park to create a trash mountain, a visual testament to not only the stunning amount of litter left on town roadway but also to the amazing efforts of caring community members. When returning your vests and adding to the trash mountain, please join the Marion Town Recreation Department for their Cook-Out benefiting Marion Firework’s Committee as well as their Touch-A-Truck Event from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The first hour is a sensory hour with no horns or sirens. Come sit in, climb on, touch, and imagine in these police, fire, and emergency vehicles as well as tractors, bulldozers and boats.

The DPW/SEMASS is also offering a Household Hazardous Product Collection Day in conjunction with Carver and Wareham. At both the Carver Salt Storage Facility, Rochester Road, South Carver and the Wareham Maintenance Area, Charge Pond Road, Wareham on May 6 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, continue our town-wide spring clean-up by delivering your unwanted pesticides, household chemicals, anti-freeze, motor oil, spent gasoline, empty propane tanks and products containing mercury to one of these locations.

A second opportunity to participate in keeping Marion clean will occur less than a week later on May 12. The Tree and Parks Committee will be giving out a Rose of Sharon shrub to the first 100 voters as they exit the polls at the VFW Hall on Town Election Day. It is hoped that those who receive a tree to plant somewhere in town will also take a trash bag or two and do an hour of litter pick up. The Arbor Day Table with free trees and trash bags will be located outside the polls from 9:00 am to noon.