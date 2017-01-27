Marion Recreation Summer Program Director

Marion Recreation is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Summer Program Director for the 2017 season. Stacey Soucy Perry will use her many years of school and camp experience to offer high-quality summer program opportunities to Tri-Town residents. Stacey has over 20 years’ experience working with children. She served as an at-risk youth programs coordinator for Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Department in Florida. After earning her master’s degree in elementary education, she began her teaching career at Coral Reef Elementary. In 1997, she returned to Massachusetts and became the enrichment teacher at Sippican School. She is currently the Vice Principal of West Elementary in Plymouth. When asked what she is most looking forward to this summer, Ms. Perry stated, “I’m really excited to get to work with the Tri-Town families again. Marion Recreation offers so many great opportunities for kids and I’m happy to be a part of such a great program. I want parents to feel comfortable that their children will be safe and cared for while having a blast at the Silvershell Summer Program.” Stacey will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Marion Summer at Silvershell program, coordinating activities for program participants, supervising staff, and organizing weekly field trips to area “fun spots.”