Marion Rec Selects Dance Instructor

Marion Recreation is pleased to announce the hiring of Paige Hiller of Rochester to expand its dance programs for Tri-Town students. Paige brings years of experience to Marion Rec and will be instrumental in bolstering the options available to potential participants. In conjunction with this announcement, Assistant Director of Recreation Nathan Vaughan stated, “We are so pleased to have Paige join the Marion Recreation team. She brings a wealth of experience in instruction of various forms of dance, like tap, hip-hop, ballet, and jazz. Having majored in Dance at Dean College and working as a Lead Instructor with Kathy Medina’s Studio of Dance, we have witnessed firsthand the incredible talent that Paige has acquired and we are eager to have her share her knowledge with the children of the Tri-Town.” Paige will begin with ballet and jazz programming beginning March 8. Information on these and other Marion Recreation programs is available by visiting www.marionrecreation.com.