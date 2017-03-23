Marion Open Space Acquisition Commission

The Open Space Acquisition Commission has made a new webpage to better communicate to Marion residents, www.marionopenspace.com.

While the town website, www.marionma.gov, contains some information, Open Space Commission members consider the town site a cumbersome way to get information across to folks in town. In addition to the basic information on the town website, this site will have easily updated details about trails, lists of wildlife and reports from the committee. “On our new site we have posted all our trail maps right at the top of the page so they are easy to find,” said Commission Chair John Rockwell. “We went with a blog format because it is easier for folks to make comments,” he added.

Links to maps of the open space along the route of the bike path and of all the permanently protected open space in the town are on the new site.

A Flora and Fauna list from 1995 is also up on the site, and the Commission would like interested folks to take a look and suggest updates. “We know there are more than a few birders in town and would love to have their observations reflected in the current list,” said Rockwell.

The Commission has also posted their 2016 Annual Report.

The Open Space Acquisition Commission expects to post more information regarding open space in the town in the coming month, and has created an email address openspace@marionma.gov to make it easier for folks to contact them.

For more information, contact Commission Chair John Rockwell at 508-728-5585 or johnrockw@gmail.com.