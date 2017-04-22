The Marion Natural History Museum’s after school group wishes to thank Rochester Herring Warden Dave Watling for sharing his knowledge of this important species. We covered the development of this anadromous species, its diet, and where it stands in the food chain. The students learned about herring eggs and how neutral buoyancy plays an important role in their development. We also had a look at what type of equipment is being used to count the herring, and how our local populations have risen and fallen in the last few years. Now is the time to start checking out our local fish runs to see these animals in action. Photos courtesy Elizabeth Leidhold