On January 24, the Marion Natural History Museum’s after-school group investigated different adaptations wild animals make to get through the winter months. We spoke about different types of food sources animals use, as well as their caches/larders and how to identify them in the field. We also had fun working on a bird feeder project to bring home. Next program is February 15 with the Nasketucket Bird Club. To see all our upcoming programs, please visit our website: www.marionmuseum.org. Photos courtesy Elizabeth Leidhold