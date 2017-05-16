Marion Fire Department Lock Box Program

Fire Chief Brian Jackvony is proud to announce that the Marion Fire Department is implementing a residential Lock Box Program to expedite access to senior and handicapped adults’ homes during emergencies.

In many emergency situations, individuals who call 911 may not be able to open their door when firefighters arrive, especially if a person falls, has a stroke, or is experiencing a heart attack. Currently, firefighters must break through a door or a window, causing damage and costing money and valuable time.

Through the Lock Box Program, participants install a small box outside their home, with a key code that they and the Fire Department have access to in the event that immediate access into their home is needed. In turn, the likelihood of property damage caused by the firefighters forcing entry into a residence is greatly reduced. There is no cost to participate in the Lock Box Program, other than the cost of a spare key to the door that will be accessed.

“In these instances, every second counts,” Chief Jackvony said. “Lock boxes are an extremely valuable tool for homeowners and the Fire Department to ensure those who are in an emergency situation, medical or otherwise, receives assistance as quickly as possible.”

The lock box will only be used during an emergency call when first responders can’t make entry without using force. At no time will the lock box be used or will entry be made without authorization.

Eligible participants should contact the Marion Council on Aging, 508-748-3570, to obtain information for installation of the lock box.