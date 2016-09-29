The Marion Cultural Council needs your help! We need the people who live and work here to help advise us on how to best allocate public dollars for programs and activities in the arts, humanities, and interpretive science.

As you may know, our all-volunteer, municipally appointed council receives an annual allocation of approximately $4,400 to fund projects by individuals, organizations, and schools that serve a broad range of interests and needs.

Because we distribute public dollars, it is essential that we gather local public opinion and learn more about what is happening in our community and what the community needs. This will help us develop useful criteria and funding priorities to guide our grant-making decisions.

Please consider offering your opinion by following this link, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z5HQZXT, and participating in the online survey. We thank you for your assistance.