Marion Cultural Council Seeks Fund Proposals

The Marion Cultural Council has set an October 17 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support arts, humanities, science programs, and cultural activities in the community.

These grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Marion – including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.

Marion Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities every year. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.

This year, the Marion Cultural Council will distribute $4,400 in grants. Previously funded projects include: a STEM field trip for local Cub Scouts; Elizabeth Tabor Summer Reading Programs; Marion COA “An Evening with Robert Frost”; Marion Natural History Museum Exploring New England Stone Walls; Tri-County Music Association, Inc. Concert Series; and many other local projects that benefit the residences of Marion.

To ensure the council is funding priorities of the community, a community input survey will be available to residences in Marion. This survey will be reviewed before the committee votes on this year’s grant proposals. Please be sure your voice is heard.

The Massachusetts Cultural Council has announced the grant application process has moved online and paper applications will no longer be accepted. Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available online at www.mass-culture.org. For local guidelines and complete information on the Marion Cultural Council, contact Kristen Saint Don-Campbell at 508-748-3129 or MarionCulturalCouncil@gmail.com. The Council will also be holding a question and answer session for the public on Thursday, September 22 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the Elizabeth Taber Library. Please join us with any and all questions regarding the grant process and the council.