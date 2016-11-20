Marion Cultural Council Members Needed

Are you interested in supporting local cultural events in Marion? Have you considered serving on a board and helping to determine how to disperse funds for cultural events? The Marion Cultural Council is looking for three volunteers interested in serving as voting members who can help share ideas and knowledge when making determinations of how funding for the cultural council is dispensed.

Please contact Kristen Saint Don, Chairperson of the Marion Cultural Council, with any questions about becoming a member. Applications are available at the Marion Town House, 2 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738.