Adult Grief Support Group. Are you struggling with the loss of a spouse, partner or friend? This support group will meet on Tuesdays, beginning March 7 for five consecutive weeks from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street, Marion. Facilitated by Mary Finnin, Bereavement Coordinator, these meetings are free and open to the community. For more information or to register for this support group, please call Community Nurse Home Care, 508-992-6278.

Diabetic Boot Camp. Presented by Community Nurse Home Care on Tuesdays, March 14 to April 4 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street. Whether you are a newly-diagnosed diabetic or a seasoned pro looking for new tips, this series has something for everyone. Topics will include information on blood sugar testing, diabetic medications both oral and injectable, diabetic diets and common diet pitfalls, and tips for activity and exercise. Free, open to the community. For more information or to register, call Community Nurse Home Care, 508-992-6278.

Tall Ships Day Trip. This Tuesday, June 20 tour includes a Boston Harbor Cruise among the tall ships, lunch at the Gloucester House, time on your own in Rockport and round trip transportation. Call the Marion COA at 508-748-3570 for more information.