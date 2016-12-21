Marion Art Center Members Show

The Marion Art Center will kick off its 2017 Gallery Season with the Annual Winter Members Show, which will run from Friday, January 13 through Thursday, February 9. All members in good standing of the Marion Art Center are invited to submit three pieces to be included in the non-juried exhibition. All pieces must be appropriately matted, framed and ready to hang (with hanging wire on the back affixed securely to the frame with eye hooks; no sawtooth hangers will be accepted), and must not have been shown at MAC previously. Drop-off for member artwork will take place on Tuesday, January 10, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

A reception will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 13 for participating artists and their guests. The body of work in the exhibition is expected to represent more than 40 artists, and to include watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastel paintings, as well as photographs and collage. The Marion Art Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 80 Pleasant Street, Marion, MA 02738. The gallery opening is free and open to the public. For more information, call 508-748-1266 or email marionartcenter@verizon.net.