Marion Art Center Children’s Theater

The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce the following children’s theater classes for November/December 2016:

Little People’s Theater (ages 5-8): Tuesdays 4:30 to 5:30 pm (6-week sessions); Instructor: Suzy Taylor; Tuition: Each six-week session is $80 for MAC members* and $95 for non-members; Minimum of 5 students required for this class to run.

Registration deadline for Fall Session II is October 29. The class will meet on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 pm (Please Note: The first class only – November 1 – will meet from 3:30 – 4:30 pm). Classes are for boys & girls ages 5-8. The six-week Fall 2016 Session II starts November 1 and runs through December 6.

Our young actors will develop acting skills while having fun and learning to interact with one another. Through acting games, improv, and small scenes, these young actors will learn theatre basics. They will learn the rules of the theatre, theatre terminology, how to project an emotion, how to start creating a character, and more. Students will learn the process of putting on a production through selection, rehearsal and production of a small show presented at the end of the session. Class dates: November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 & December 6.

*Current membership required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Young People’s Theater (ages 9-12): Thursdays 4:30 to 5:30 pm (6-week sessions); Instructor: Suzy Taylor; Tuition: Each six-week session is $80 for MAC members* and $95 for non-members; Minimum of 5 students required for this class to run.

Registration deadline for Fall Session II is October 29. The class will meet on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 pm (Please Note: The first class only – November 3 – will meet from 3:30 – 4:30 pm). Classes are for boys & girls ages 9-12. The six-week Fall Session II starts November 3 and runs through December 15.

Our young actors will develop acting skills while having fun and learning to interact with one another. Through acting games, improv, and small scenes, these young actors will learn theatre basics. They will learn the rules of the theatre, theatre terminology, how to project an emotion, how to start creating a character, and more. Students will learn the process of putting on a production through selection, rehearsal and production of a small show presented at the end of the session. Class dates: November 3, 10, 17 & December 1, 8, 15.

