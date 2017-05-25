Marion Art Center Auditions

The Marion Art Center has announced auditions for its summer production of The Dinner Party, a bittersweet comic drama by Neil Simon. Auditions will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 3 at 10:00 am at the Marion Art Center, 80 Pleasant Street (the corner of Main and Pleasant) in Marion. The script calls for three men and three women in their late 30s or early 40s. Actors should be prepared to read from the show’s script.

The Dinner Party is Neil Simon’s 31st play, and its action revolves around a comically chaotic French dinner party. Six people – three divorced couples – arrive to dine in a chic Parisian restaurant, each unbeknownst to the other. During the dinner, they are forced to confront the issues that tore them apart and consider the possibility of reconciliation.

Both experienced and aspiring actors are encouraged to audition. A headshot and a resume are welcome, but not required. Under the direction of Kate Fishman, rehearsals for The Dinner Party will begin in early June, and the show opens Friday, August 11, with additional performances August 12, 17, 18 & 19 at 7:30 pm. The Marion Art Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to promoting the visual and performing arts since 1957. For more information, visit www.marionartcenter.org or call 508-748-1266.