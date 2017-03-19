Marion Art Center Art Classes

The Marion Art Center is now accepting registrations for its Spring 2017 Adult Art Classes. Offerings include:

Acrylic Painting for Adults: Mondays, 10:00 to noon at the MAC Studio; April 3 to June 5 (8 weeks), Note: No class April 17 or May 29; Instructor: Catherine Carter. Discover the versatile medium of acrylic paint. Students will practice basic application techniques, color mixing, and using value to create the impression of three-dimensional space. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. There will be no class on Monday, April 17 or Monday, May 29. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Beginner & Continuing Drawing for Adults: Tuesdays, 10:00 am to noon at the MAC Studio; April 4 to May 23 (8 weeks); Instructor: Anthony Days. This class will expose students to a number of traditional illustration skills and concepts. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Pastels for Adults: Wednesdays, 10:00 am to noon at the MAC Studio; April 5 to May 24 (8 weeks); Instructor: Cynthia Getchell. This class is designed for those who would like to work with pastel but do not know how to begin, or have tried working with the medium but are having trouble achieving desired results. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

The Art of Reupholstery: Wednesdays, 10:00 am to noon at 188 Front Street in Marion; April 5 to August 16 (Tuition covers total of 10 classes on dates of participant’s choosing), no classes in June; Instructor: Harriet Ingerslev. This class will teach students the basics of reupholstery, an applied art that has its roots in the Renaissance period. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Watercolor Painting for Adults – All Levels: Thursdays, 10:00 am to noon; April 6 to May 25 (8 weeks); Instructor: Patricia White. After a brief introduction each week, students will explore different techniques, while working on the landscape, still life, figurative, and/or imaginative painting, in a nurturing environment. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Continuing & Advanced Watercolor Painting for Adults: Fridays, 10:00 am to noon; April 7 to May 26 (8 weeks); Instructor: Jay Ryan. This course is a perfect “next step” for those who would like to explore watercolor painting beyond a basic understanding of color and brush strokes. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

To register online, please visit http://www.marionartcenter.org/about/register/. For more information, call the Marion Art Center at 508-748-1266.