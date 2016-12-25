MAC Art and Theater Classes

The Marion Art Center is now accepting registrations for the following children’s art and theater classes for Winter 2017:

Little People’s Theater (ages 5-8): Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 pm; January 10 – February 14 (6 weeks); Instructor: Linda Landry. Tuition is $80 for MAC members* and $95 for non-members. Minimum of 5 students required for this class to run. Registration deadline for Winter Session is January 5.

Our young actors will develop acting skills while having fun and learning to interact with one another. Through age-appropriate acting games, improv, and small scenes, these young actors will learn theatre basics. They will learn the rules of the theatre, theatre terminology, how to project an emotion, how to start creating a character, and more. Students will learn the process of putting on a production through selection, rehearsal and production of a small show presented at the end of the session. *Current membership required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Young People’s Theater (ages 9-12): Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 pm; January 12 – February 16 (6 weeks); Instructor: Linda Landry. Tuition is $80 for MAC members* and $95 for non-members. Minimum of 5 students required for this class to run. Registration deadline for Winter Session is January 7

Fashion Design & Illustration For Tweens (ages 9-12): Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 pm; January 19 to March 9 (8 weeks – no class on February 21); Instructor: Catherine Carter. Tuition is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). Minimum of 5 students required for this class to run. Registration deadline for Winter Session is January 14

Love fashion and coming up with your own designs? This new MAC offering for youngsters between ages 9 and 12 will cover the basics of fashion illustration, including drawing the fashion figure and rendering fabrics with colored pencil and marker. We will create a series of design projects inspired by a range of sources including fashion history, ethnic costume, and fine art. *Current membership required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

For more information about or to register for any of MAC’s classes, please call 508-748-1266 or visit: http://www.marionartcenter.org/about/register/.

The Marion Art Center is now accepting registrations for its Winter 2017 Adult Art Classes. Offerings include:

Beginner & Continuing Drawing for Adults: Tuesdays, 10:00 am to noon at the MAC Studio; January 17 to March 7 (8 weeks).

This class will expose students to a number of traditional illustration skills and concepts. Participants will learn how to compose with line, shape, tone, and shadow. Using still-life setups and the immediate environment as inspiration, the class will explore working with perspective, positive and negative shape, and texture using traditional drawing materials.

Instructor Anthony Days has been involved in illustration and visual arts since his childhood, receiving awards and donating his artistic abilities to school and community activities. He has been providing private drawing lessons for over 30 years and is a Member of the Marion Art Center, New Bedford Art Museum and Mattapoisett Area Artists group. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

The Art of Reupholstery: Wednesdays, 10:00 am to noon at 188 Front Street in Marion; January 18 to March 22 (10 weeks).

This class will teach students the basics of reupholstery, an applied art that has its roots in the Renaissance period. While learning this art form, students can restore an old chair using techniques and materials that are timeless, and enjoy the heirloom that they create. It is the upholstery and soft furnishings that are the most important in creating the ambience of a room. Students will be taught to strip the old coverings and stuffing as needed, secure the frame of the item so that it is rigid, build up from the base or foundation, add the webbing and springs, tie, sew and weave batting and padding. Materials are not included. Students are strongly advised that their first attempt should be more substantial than a footstool. Please bring the project to every class, together with a tack hammer and an old flat-head screwdriver.

Instructor Harriet Ingerslev graduated in Fine Arts from State University of New York at Oswego. She studied restoration and upholstery at the Stanhope Institute in London, England. Her extensive instructional background includes teaching upholstery in Princeton, NJ for 13 years in two adult schools, as well as teaching fine art for 25 years at high school and elementary school levels. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members. *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Abstract Painting for Adults: Wednesdays, 2:00 – 4:00 pm at the MAC Studio; January 18 to March 8 (8 weeks).

This course is designed for those who have always been intrigued by abstract art and want to learn to paint in this free and individual style. Using acrylics, students will discover how to organize the canvas through the basic elements of shape, color, texture and design, rather than realistic subject matter. This process will yield works of art that are uniquely your own expression. Appropriate for both beginning and intermediate students. Participants should bring to the first class whatever supplies they have on hand.

The instructor, Catherine Carter, has taught at Framingham State University and the Danforth Museum School for the past 14 years. An abstract painter herself, she has exhibited her work nationally as well as at the United States Embassies in Oman and Cameroon through the Art In Embassies Program. Her paintings are held in public and corporate collections including the Boston Public Library, the Four Seasons Hotel, and Meditech Information Technology. She has recently relocated to the Southcoast, where she currently maintains her studio at Hatch Street Studios in New Bedford. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

All Levels Watercolor Painting for Adults: Thursdays, 10:00 am to noon; January 19 to March 16 (8 weeks). *Note: No class on February 9.

After a brief introduction each week, students will explore different techniques, while working on the landscape, still life, figurative, and/or imaginative painting, in a nurturing environment. Participants should bring to the first class whatever supplies they have on hand.

Instructor Patricia White is an illustrator, a painter, and a Gallery Instructor Associate at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She is past President of the Marion Art Center and the current President of the Bourne-Wareham Art Association. She studied Illustration and Realist Painting at the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts, and has shown her work in numerous exhibitions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Marion Art Center, The Jonathan Bourne Library, The Thomas Hanley Gallery in Falmouth, The Wareham Library, Don’s Art Shop of Warren, The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, ArtWorks of New Bedford, the Annual BWAA Show and Sale, and the Gift Shop of The Cape Cod Museum of Art. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

Continuing & Advanced Watercolor Painting for Adults: Fridays, 10:00 am to noon at the MAC Studio; January 20 to March 10 (8 weeks).

This course is a perfect “next step” for those who would like to explore watercolor painting beyond a basic understanding of color and brush strokes. Using the brilliant nature of light (and dark), we’ll “push” the medium, adding other water media, brushes, and paper surfaces, and experiment with palette color mixing to capture magic and luminosity. In each class, we will start a new painting together using landscape, still life, the figure, abstract or imaginative thought, or narrative ideas as subjects. Each class will also provide a brief and supportive group “critique”. Students will leave with expanded knowledge of technique and traditional and contemporary use of watercolor.

The instructor, Jay Ryan, is a Fairhaven painter and a Gallery Instructor at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. A former K-12 public school art teacher and administrator, Jay has studied at Massachusetts College of Art, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and Framingham State and Lesley Universities. His work has been locally shown at the Judith Klein Gallery, ArtWorks! and Gallery X in New Bedford, and the Marion Art Center. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current MAC membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.

