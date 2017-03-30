MAC Adds New Art Class

Fundamentals of Drawing (ages 12-15): Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 pm at the MAC Studio; April 3 to June 5 (8 weeks)* Note: No class April 17 or May 29; Instructor: Catherine Carter. Learn the basics of drawing from observation and imagination using both graphite and colored pencils. We will focus on shape, value, and composition, creating projects with a realistic, three-dimensional appearance. A class of fun and discovery. The instructor, Catherine Carter, has taught drawing, painting and design at colleges and museums for 15 years. She has a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and currently works at Hatch Street Studios in New Bedford. Her artwork may be viewed at her website: CatherineCarterPainting.com. Note: A minimum of 5 students is required. There will be no class on Monday, April 17 or Monday, May 29. Tuition for the class is $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). *Current membership required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017. To register online, you may visit http://www.marionartcenter.org/about/register.