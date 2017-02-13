Know Your Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

All YMCA SOUTHCOAST branches are now enrolling for classes to begin in March. With millions of Americans at risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, YMCA SOUTHCOAST urges our community to learn their risk and take action to prevent the disease. Currently, diabetes affects nearly 29 million people and another 86 million Americans have prediabetes, yet only about 9 million are aware of it.

Prediabetes is a condition in which individuals have blood glucose (sugar) levels that are higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. People with prediabetes are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Here, along the south coast, the diabetes mortality rates are the highest in the state.

The Y knows that the best way to reduce new cases of type 2 diabetes is to prevent them and awareness is the first step to prevention. With only 10 percent of the 86 million Americans aware of their condition, YMCA SOUTHCOAST understands that it will take everyone working together to increase this number. YMCA SOUTHCOAST is joining Ys across the country, and other national organizations committed to addressing the diabetes epidemic, in an effort to help one million more Americans learn their risk for type 2 diabetes. Several factors including family history, age, weight, and physical activity level can contribute to your risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Learn your risk by taking the diabetes risk test at ymca.net/diabetes.

“Chances are each of us has a friend or family member with diabetes, but it’s even more likely that we know someone with prediabetes who doesn’t even know he or she is at risk,” said Dara Midwood, YMCA Diabetes Prevention Coordinator. YMCA SOUTHCOAST also encourages our family and friends to determine their chances of developing the disease. “Studies show that people with prediabetes can prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by making simple lifestyle changes that include eating healthier and increasing physical activity. Change is necessary if we stay on the same path. It is estimated that fifty-two percent of all adults will have diabetes by 2020.”

For those at risk for diabetes, the next step is to make the necessary changes to help prevent the disease. Programs like the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program can help. Facilitated by a trained Lifestyle Coach, the yearlong program provides a supportive environment where participants work together in a small group to learn about behavior changes that can improve overall health. The goal of the program is to help adults at risk for diabetes reduce their body weight by 5 to 7 percent and increase their physical activity to 150 minutes per week. Studies have shown that programs like the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program can prevent or delay new cases of type 2 diabetes in adults by 58% and by as much as 71% in those over age 60.

All participants presently enrolled in the program at the Gleason Family YMCA have improved their health showing a 5% average weight loss and lower glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.

March program enrolling now. To learn more about YMCA SOUTHCOAST’s Diabetes Prevention Program, please contact Dara Midwood at 508.996.9622 ext. 141 or dmidwood@ymcasouthcoast.org.