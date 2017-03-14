Invitation to Mattapoisett Seniors

All Mattapoisett Seniors and paid members of the Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging are invited to the Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon to be held on Thursday, March 16, at 12:00 noon at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 57 Fairhaven Road (US 6). Come enjoy a traditional corned beef meal catered by Matt’s Blackboard and lively Irish music provided by Rick LeBlanc. Door prize tickets are given upon arrival. Seating is limited, so don’t delay. Call the Senior Center to sign up; transportation is available if requested in advance.