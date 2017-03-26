Are you concerned about your increasing energy bills? Do you worry about remaining in your house during a power outage? What is all of this talk about renewable and green energy, and does it really make a difference? Come listen to Mr. Jamie Jacquart, Assistant Director of Campus Sustainability at UMass Dartmouth, discuss these issues and more. He will tell us what the University is doing, and what lessons can be shared with homeowners. In addition to some fun and informative slides, there will be lots of opportunities for questions. The Home Energy and Sustainability program is sponsored by the Marion Energy Management Committee and will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 pm in the Music Hall, 164 Front Street. For additional information, please contact Eileen Marum: u_emarum@umassd.edu.